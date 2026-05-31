Short bursts of exercise can add up to big health benefits, study finds

The Brief Exercise snacks — short bursts of vigorous physical activity lasting as little as 20 seconds — can deliver significant health benefits when done throughout the day. Experts recommend doing these micro-workouts at least three times a day, with seven to eight times being ideal. Benefits range from reduced risk of heart attacks and cancer to improved mental focus and brain function.



If you don't have time for a full 30-minute workout, that's OK.

A study from the National Institute of Health found that doing something physical was better than nothing at all — and that exercise snacking, short bursts of exertion sometimes just a couple minutes long, can add up to big health benefits over time.

According to the study

What they're saying:

Dr. Eric Eisemon, an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente East Bay, says the concept is simpler than most people think.

"An exercise snack or micro-training is about even 20 seconds, but typically in the 1 to 10 minute range of vigorous exercise," Eisemon said. "Vigorous exercise being something that you're unable to have a full conversation with, something that you're really kind of working."

Examples include skipping the elevator and walking up a flight of stairs, a very brisk walk, push-ups, running in place or even dancing.

Eisemon says doing these micro-workouts just three times a day shows significant health benefits — and more is even better.

"At least three times, preferably seven to eight times a day," he said. "They really show the best benefit is people going from zero to at least three. But pretty much at seven, ten, the more the better."

The returns

Dig deeper:

The health benefits go beyond the physical.

Research has shown reductions in cardiac events like heart attacks, atrial fibrillation, kidney and liver disease, and even cancer rates by 30% to 40% in some studies.

Studies involving high schoolers found that just 90-second bursts of activity three times a day improved frontal cortex functioning — the part of the brain that regulates emotional wellbeing and focus.

Eisemon says exercise snacking can also be a gateway for people who struggle to start a fitness routine.

"If you are looking for just the health benefits and also just getting started, which is like the biggest barrier for a lot of people, it's a really good way to sort of get into it," he said.

The afternoon slump is another opportunity to squeeze in a snack, Eisemon says — especially after lunch when blood sugar dips and focus fades.

"It's a really good way to sort of wake up and regain your focus to the end of that work day," he said.

As for whether these short bursts can truly replace a longer workout — it depends on the goal. Training for a marathon still requires putting in the miles.

But for overall health, Eisemon says the research is clear: even a little goes a long way.