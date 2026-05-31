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Short bursts of exercise can add up to big health benefits, study finds

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Published  May 31, 2026 11:05 AM PDT
Health
KTVU FOX 2
Health benefits of daily exercise snacks

Health benefits of daily exercise snacks

A study from the National Institute of Health found that doing something physical was better than nothing at all, and that short bursts of exertion can add up to big health benefits over time.

The Brief

    • Exercise snacks — short bursts of vigorous physical activity lasting as little as 20 seconds — can deliver significant health benefits when done throughout the day.
    • Experts recommend doing these micro-workouts at least three times a day, with seven to eight times being ideal.
    • Benefits range from reduced risk of heart attacks and cancer to improved mental focus and brain function.

OAKLAND, Calif. - If you don't have time for a full 30-minute workout, that's OK. 

A study from the National Institute of Health found that doing something physical was better than nothing at all — and that exercise snacking, short bursts of exertion sometimes just a couple minutes long, can add up to big health benefits over time.

According to the study

What they're saying:

Dr. Eric Eisemon, an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente East Bay, says the concept is simpler than most people think.

"An exercise snack or micro-training is about even 20 seconds, but typically in the 1 to 10 minute range of vigorous exercise," Eisemon said. "Vigorous exercise being something that you're unable to have a full conversation with, something that you're really kind of working."

Examples include skipping the elevator and walking up a flight of stairs, a very brisk walk, push-ups, running in place or even dancing. 

Eisemon says doing these micro-workouts just three times a day shows significant health benefits — and more is even better.

"At least three times, preferably seven to eight times a day," he said. "They really show the best benefit is people going from zero to at least three. But pretty much at seven, ten, the more the better."

The returns

Dig deeper:

The health benefits go beyond the physical. 

Research has shown reductions in cardiac events like heart attacks, atrial fibrillation, kidney and liver disease, and even cancer rates by 30% to 40% in some studies.

Studies involving high schoolers found that just 90-second bursts of activity three times a day improved frontal cortex functioning — the part of the brain that regulates emotional wellbeing and focus.

Eisemon says exercise snacking can also be a gateway for people who struggle to start a fitness routine.

"If you are looking for just the health benefits and also just getting started, which is like the biggest barrier for a lot of people, it's a really good way to sort of get into it," he said.

The afternoon slump is another opportunity to squeeze in a snack, Eisemon says — especially after lunch when blood sugar dips and focus fades.

"It's a really good way to sort of wake up and regain your focus to the end of that work day," he said.

As for whether these short bursts can truly replace a longer workout — it depends on the goal. Training for a marathon still requires putting in the miles. 

But for overall health, Eisemon says the research is clear: even a little goes a long way.

The Source: Study from the National Institute of Health, interview with Dr. Eric Eisemon, an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente East Bay

Health