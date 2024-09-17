Shots fired during Richmond child custody exchange: police

What was supposed to be a routine child custody exchange turned chaotic when shots were fired at a car with three children inside in Richmond over the weekend, police said.

An argument between a mother and a man broke out in the 3500 block of Nevin Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Saturday during a child custody agreement. As the mother tried to run away, the man allegedly fired multiple times at the vehicle, striking it, Richmond police said.

Police did not identify the man or his relationship with the woman.

Two of the three children are under 2 years old. No one inside the car was struck, according to police.

The man ran and hid under a home's crawlspace on the 3600 block of Barrett Avenue where he was found shortly after with the help of drones, a K-9, and other law enforcement agencies.

The man allegedly threw out the gun used in the shooting while he fled, which later turned out to be stolen, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse, violations of a restraining order, domestic violence, possession of a stolen and loaded firearm charges, and several other misdemeanors, police said.

Richmond did not respond to KTVU's additional requests for comment.