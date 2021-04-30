Siblings identified as victims killed by fleeing driver in San Jose

article

The two victims killed by a fleeing driver in San Jose earlier this week were siblings, the coroner's office confirmed.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and her brother Philip Nievas, 22, both of San Jose.

Officers said the victims died Monday night after a Honda Accord ran a red light and slammed into the victims' Toyota Camry.

The crash happened Monday night around 10 p.m. at Lawrence Expressway after drivers tried to pull over a Honda Accord. Officer said the driver refused to stop, ran a red light, and crashed into the victims' Toyota Camry.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

San Jose police said the man who was driving the Honda and his 17-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants of the Honda were subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of evading an officer and gross vehicular manslaughter along with multiple firearm and narcotics offenses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the Nievas family to help with funeral expenses.

