Two die in San Jose traffic collision near Archbishop Mitty High School

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
San Jose
Two people have died from a traffic collision in San Jose Monday night. San Jose Police Department units are at the scene in the area of Lawrence Expressway and Mitty Way.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people were killed in a traffic collision in San Jose late Monday night near Archbishop Mitty High School.

Police were called to the scene about 10 p.m. at Lawrence Expressway and Mitty Way.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to pull over a car, but the driver refused to stop and crashed into another car.

In addition to the two deaths, witnesses on the scene say at least two other people were injured.

The scene was still taped off on Tuesday morning. 
 