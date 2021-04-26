Two die in San Jose traffic collision near Archbishop Mitty High School

Two people were killed in a traffic collision in San Jose late Monday night near Archbishop Mitty High School.

Police were called to the scene about 10 p.m. at Lawrence Expressway and Mitty Way.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to pull over a car, but the driver refused to stop and crashed into another car.

In addition to the two deaths, witnesses on the scene say at least two other people were injured.

The scene was still taped off on Tuesday morning.

