Sideshows: 9 arrested in Richmond; 18-year-old killed in Salinas

Nine people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a sideshow in Richmond and four vehicles were also impounded.

Police arrived Saturday at midnight, and found more than 200people participating and at least 50vehicles blocking the street.

Officers say they used spike strips to disable one of the vehicles and arrested the people inside who were trying to flee.

Farther south in Monterey County, 18-year-old Adrian Puga, a Salinas resident, died after being shot at a sideshow off Prunedale and Blackie roads on Saturday about 10:30 p.m.

There has been no public announcement regarding any arrests connected with his death.