Salinas sideshow turns deadly after young man was fatally shot

By
Published  November 10, 2024 3:20pm PST
Sideshows
SALINAS, Calif. - A sideshow in Salinas turned deadly after a young adult was found with gunshot injuries.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office reported getting calls of a shooting at a sideshow near the area of Prunedale Road South and Blackie Road around 10:25 p.m.

When sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Adrian Puga with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

It's unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested at this time, according to officials.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about or witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Monterey County sheriff's detectives R. Geng at (831) 253-6029 or N. Kennedy at (831) 755-3773.    

Anonymous reporting is available.

