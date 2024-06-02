Antioch mayor issues warning after sideshows take over city streets

Dozens of reports poured in after sideshows took over several areas in Antioch on Saturday, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until around 9 p.m., police say they received dozens of calls reporting sideshow activity.

As the afternoon turned into the evening, police said an "increasing belligerence" grew among the participants. Officers reported participants throwing items at them as well as opening fire hydrants.

APD impounded six vehicles on 30-day-impounds and 11 people were arrested and cited for either sideshow activity or possession of a stolen vehicle. Two stolen vehicles were recovered by police.

Sideshows were also reported in Pittsburg on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Antioch has been struggling with a sideshow problem for at least a year. The city's small police force is often outmatched by large-scale sideshow activity.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe sent out a warning about the sideshows. He says law enforcement willl find, arrest and prosecute those who participate.

"Have respect for the law, but more importantly, have respect for other people's quality of life. It's not fair that we have to live with this type of nonsense in our community," Thorpe told KTVU.

APD is still investigating the sideshows, and they are searching for the organizers. More arrests and impounds could happen as the investigation continues.