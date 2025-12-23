Sierra snow: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Kevin "Coop" Cooper, known as the "Voice of Lake Tahoe," said that 11 inches of snow fell near Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Monday and Kirkwood Ski Resort got 8 inches.

"The real show should be the Christmas Miracle storm on Christmas Day, as Santa should deliver to us heavy snowfall down to the base as snow levels drop below 6,000 feet," Bryan Allegretto wrote on the Palisades Tahoe blog.

While snow starts late Christmas Eve, the worst conditions should arrive on Wednesday night and continue through Christmas Day, with heavy snow and dangerous travel, especially above 6,500 feet, according to the NWS.

Between two and six feet of snow are expected by Friday.

Cooper recommended that ski lovers stay home for Christmas, as the weather conditions driving up to the Sierra could be pretty wild, and right now, the snow conditions aren't currently worth it.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected from Wednesday morning through Friday.

And by Friday afternoon, ski resorts along the Donner Summit corridor should be swimming in a sea of white powdery snow, according to meteorologists.

In the Bay Area, the National Weather Service forecast a two-round rain system, with the biggest storm expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by another wet weather doozy on Christmas Day.

Bay Area Christmas weather timeline:

Wednesday — Christmas Eve

• Snow develops late Tuesday and becomes widespread early Wednesday morning.

• Snow levels start high (around 7,000–7,500 feet) early in the day, meaning rain or a rain/snow mix near lake level at first.

• By afternoon and evening, colder air moves in, allowing snow levels to drop to near lake level (6,200 ft).

• Winds increase, especially along ridgelines, with gusts 40–60 mph, creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

• Travel conditions deteriorate rapidly late afternoon through the evening.

Thursday — Christmas Day

• Periods of heavy snow continue through Christmas Day.

• Snow levels remain near or below lake level, keeping snow ongoing across the basin.

• Strong winds persist, especially at higher elevations, with near-blizzard conditions possible at times.

• Very difficult to impossible travel over mountain passes.

Tahoe storm impact

• Winter Storm Warning: Begins 10 p.m. Tuesday

• Worst Travel: Wednesday afternoon through Christmas Day

• Snow Levels: Dropping to lake level (6,200 ft) Wednesday evening

• Snow-Covered Roads: Likely across the Tahoe Basin

• Chain Controls: Highly likely on major routes

• Pass Travel: Donner, Echo Summit — very difficult to impossible

• Visibility: Poor at times due to heavy snow & blowing snow

• Winds: Ridge gusts 40–60 mph

• Delays & Closures: Possible on mountain highways

• Best Advice: Finish travel before Wednesday afternoon