Sierra snow: Winter weather makes comeback ahead of holiday weekend

Rain moved into the region this week, breaking an unusually dry stretch during what is typically one of California’s wettest times of year. January and February are historically among the state’s rainiest months, but much of the region has gone more than a month without precipitation.

In Santa Rosa, periods of light drizzle were punctuated by heavier rain clouds moving through the area.

In the Sierra, winter weather made a comeback just ahead of a long holiday weekend that many families use for skiing trips. Forecasters expect 10 to 20 inches of snow at higher elevations. The recent lack of snowfall has caused significant economic strain for the ski industry, which relies on steady winter storms to attract visitors.

Caltrans posted video from Interstate 80 over Donner Pass showing snow-covered roadways. Chain controls were in effect as crews monitored conditions. The current system is expected to bring intermittent rain before a larger storm arrives later this weekend.

Despite the dry start to the year, California’s major reservoirs remain in strong shape due to early season storms. The state’s six largest reservoirs are about 80% full, well above their historic averages for this time of year.

"Seeing those reservoirs pretty full right now is good news," said Matt Keller, a public information officer with Valley Water. He noted that the impact of this year’s snowpack on water storage is less critical than in drought years, when reservoir levels were significantly lower.

Additional rounds of rain are expected in the coming days as the stronger weekend storm approaches.