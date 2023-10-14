Silicon Valley 2023's African film festival in full swing

The 14th annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival is in full swing in San Jose.

Film buffs can enjoy a selection of 94 films from 38 countries all weekend long at the historic Hoover Theater in San Jose.

There's also a fashion show, a children's program, food, and more.

"This is yes, a film festival where you enjoy yourself and relish in the films from Africa, but it is a full cultural immersion, you just taste, you see, you feel Africa here," said Chike Nwoffiah, the festival's founding director.

The festival's opening night red carpet celebration was Friday night and there's a full slate of movies through Sunday night.

