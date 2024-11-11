Silicon Valley Congress member Anna Eshoo reflects on final days in office

Long-time Congress member Anna Eshoo spoke at a Veterans Day event in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon. She talked about honoring the men and women who’ve served our country and her final days serving Silicon Valley.

After serving in Congress for over three decades, Eshoo says she’s learned a lot about the sacrifices of the military and their families, and on Monday, it was her honor to recognize them.

"This is the Veteran’s Memorial Building and being here in this building is cool to us because we’ve been here all this time," said Dr. Will Von Kaenel, an Air Force Veteran.

American Legion Post 375 hosted a brief ceremony at MacArthur Park in partnership with Stanford and the city of Palo Alto. Before MacArthur Park became a restaurant in 1981, it was used as a veteran’s hall and a hostess house for military families during World War I.

"It was three years ago that we first had an event here and we really, it’s been great because it brings Palo Alto, Stanford and us together," said Von Kaenel.

This year, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo of District 16 was a guest speaker at the Veterans Day event. She is retiring after 32 years of representing Silicon Valley. Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will replace her, and Eshoo says it’s a great responsibility to take on.

"Not only the challenges from around the world, America’s standing in the world, but then all the domestic priorities. So, I wish my successor all the best. It’s a huge job, enormous responsibilities, and it’s a sacred trust that people place in us," said Eshoo.

Eshoo says on this Veterans Day, she can also reflect on the honor of serving District 16, helping to improve the lives of her constituents, and leaving an imprint on Silicon Valley that will last for generations.

"You know there’s room everywhere across the community to do good things for people. I've always been attracted to that. So, they’ll see me around town but always grateful. Continuing to thank my constituents. I owe it to them," said Eshoo.

Eshoo says she has not made any other commitments after she leaves office, but she is committed to spending more time with her baby granddaughter.