Silverback gorilla new resident at San Francisco Zoo

The San Francisco Zoo has welcomed a new resident to its gorilla preserve — a 26-year-old male silverback western lowland gorilla named Cecil.

Zoo officials said Cecil was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and arrived in San Francisco in August. Since then, he has been gradually adjusting to his new home.

Cecil joins three female gorillas already living at the zoo and is now the only male in the group.

"This is his first time in a family troop," Robbie Graham, the San Francisco Zoo curator of mammals, said on Wednesday during a media tour. "He's letting him know who's boss. They're all cohabiting now and getting along."

The San Francisco Zoo has welcomed a new resident to its gorilla preserve — a 26-year-old male silverback western lowland gorilla named Cecil. Oct. 15, 2025