Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence accept LA Dodgers' re-invitation to Pride Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially re-invited the Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their upcoming LGBTQ+ Pride Night. The Sisters have now accepted that invitation after they were disappointed the appearance was called off in the first place.

On Monday, the Dodgers reversed their decision regarding the 10th annual event after what they called feedback from diverse communities, discussion with the Sisters, as well as LGBTQ+ community and allies. The statement included an apology to the organization, which has been around for more than 40 years and has chapters around the globe.

The Dodgers' statement read in part, "We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades."

The Dodgers organization said they would work to better educate themselves on how to use their platform to celebrate diversity, including among their fan base.

Last week, the Dodgers said they were calling off the Sisters' appearance at Pride Night due to "people who have been offended by the Sisters' inclusion in our evening." They were likely referring to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and groups like the Catholic League, who criticized the charitable organization that was founded in San Francisco. The Sisters, who call themselves a group of queer and trans nuns, were accused of mocking the Catholic religion.

For their part, The Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc. said members of their organization had met with Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, heads of leading Los Angeles LGBT community organizations, and local and state politicians Monday morning. State Sen. Scott Wiener thanked the Dodgers for reversing their "bad decision," after the apology was issued.

"A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers' staff, which we accept," the Sisters statement read. "We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them."

The Sisters characterized what occurred with the original decision to disinvite them as pressure from outside the community. Looking forward, they said if this happens again, they will consult with each other and other aligned community members in making decisions.

The Sisters said their organization and the Dodgers are now more closely tied than ever before.

"This affair has been an opportunity for learning with a silver lining. Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before," the Sisters wrote.

The Sisters are slated to receive the ‘Community Hero Award.'

