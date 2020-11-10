Site of 2-alarm Oakland fire also shooting crime scene, police say

The site of a two-alarm fire that broke out on Tuesday morning is also the site of a shooting, a police officer told KTVU.

The police officer told a KTVU cameraman to move away from the site at 19th Avenue and Marin Way, saying there had been a shooting and it is being considered a crime scene. No further details were immediately released. Several police cars started arriving at the scene at 7:15 a.m.

Oakland firefighters said they had the fire under control just before 7 a.m. Five people were displaced but everyone got out safely, the firefighters said.

It's unclear what the building on fire had been used for. It's located in a neighborhood that has both residential and commercial buildings.

The Red Cross has been called to help.

Oakland firefighters knock down a blaze at site at 19th Avenue and Marin Way. Photo: Oakland firefighters Nov. 20, 2020

