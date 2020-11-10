Expand / Collapse search

Site of 2-alarm Oakland fire also shooting crime scene, police say

By KTVU staff and Douglass Chip Vaughan
Oakland
An Oakland police officer just told our cameraman to leave the fire scene because it is also the site of a shooting. More police officers are now arriving on scene.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The site of a two-alarm fire that broke out on Tuesday morning is also the site of a shooting, a police officer told KTVU.

The police officer told a KTVU cameraman to move away from the site at 19th Avenue and Marin Way, saying there had been a shooting and it is being considered a crime scene. No further details were immediately released. Several police cars started arriving at the scene at 7:15 a.m. 

Oakland firefighters said they had the fire under control just before 7 a.m. Five people were displaced but everyone got out safely, the firefighters said.

It's unclear what the building on fire had been used for. It's located in a neighborhood that has both residential and commercial buildings. 

The Red Cross has been called to help. 

