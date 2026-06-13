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Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo closed Saturday due to power outage

Bay City News
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Published June 13, 2026 6:32 PM PDT
Published June 13, 2026 6:32 PM PDT
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VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: An aerial drone view of the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park on February 24, 2021 in Vallejo, California. Despite a fourth quarter loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags posted better than expected reven

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VALLEJO, Calif. - Six Flags Discovery Kingdom did not open for business on Saturday because of a power outage, according to the park's operator.

What we know:

"Due to an unexpected power outage affecting the park, we will not open today," the company wrote on Facebook just before 8 a.m. "This issue is currently being resolved and we will provide an update regarding tomorrow's operation when it's available.

The outage was reported at about 2:15 a.m., according to PG&E, which said its crews found evidence of damage by another person or contractor.

The utility estimated on Saturday morning that power would be restored by 8 p.m.

It appeared on PG&E's online outage map that Six Flags was the only customer impacted.

What's next:

 The company said tickets for Saturday would be valid on another day.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," Six Flags' management wrote.

 The 135-acre park features rides, animal shows and experiences, and other entertainment, according to its website.

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