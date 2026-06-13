Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo closed Saturday due to power outage
VALLEJO, Calif. - Six Flags Discovery Kingdom did not open for business on Saturday because of a power outage, according to the park's operator.
What we know:
"Due to an unexpected power outage affecting the park, we will not open today," the company wrote on Facebook just before 8 a.m. "This issue is currently being resolved and we will provide an update regarding tomorrow's operation when it's available.
The outage was reported at about 2:15 a.m., according to PG&E, which said its crews found evidence of damage by another person or contractor.
The utility estimated on Saturday morning that power would be restored by 8 p.m.
It appeared on PG&E's online outage map that Six Flags was the only customer impacted.
What's next:
The company said tickets for Saturday would be valid on another day.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," Six Flags' management wrote.
The 135-acre park features rides, animal shows and experiences, and other entertainment, according to its website.