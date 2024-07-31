SJ flea market vendors look for early signals of new location

Since the 1960s, San Jose’s Berryessa Flea Market has been a staple of the oldest form of commerce. Now uncertainty looms, as the clock is ticking for this market to find a new home.

"There is an impending sense of doom and closure that is really clouding all of La Pulga, all of the existing flea market," said Professor Kelly Snider, an urban planning expert at San Jose State University.

The bad case of nerves is being exacerbated by a new San Jose city report. It will show there are possible disruptions to the South Bay’s largest cluster of microbusinesses.

The market employs 450 vendors, which generate between $20-$42 million in annual revenue.

"I find a lot of things and I felt people needed to buy them or a lot of time I end up giving them away too," said Becky Donnelley, a part-time vendor.

Experts said that changing economies since the 2000s, coupled with increasing opportunity costs, have led the market’s owners to sell the land for redevelopment. Construction is delayed from this year until 2026 when closure notices could be sent.

The city proposes eight possible sites, including; on Capitol Expressway., near Andrew Hill High School; at the former Sears store location in Eastridge Mall; and at the former Story Road Landfill.

"Development takes years, right? Predevelopment. Creation of it. And also we need to find partners, financial partners to help us get ready for any sight," said Roberto Gonzalez, president of the Berryessa Flea Market Vendor’s Association.

He said the vendors seek clarity and certainty as to where the market will move before a closure notice is drafted.

"If the city kind of drags its feet, or says ‘Hey we’ll wait until we get any notice,’ by that time it’ll be too late. We’re not going to have enough runway for vendors to transition," said Gonzalez.

Experts said such a shock to this system could be catastrophic for generations of workers who’ve relied on bartering to better their economic condition.

"They know that we need to keep the flea market open, and we need to keep these vendors in business. And we need to keep this cultural landmark going," said Snider. "It would be fantastic to have something to look forward to."

She said sites the city already owns are easier to move to, logistically, but could have increased costs because of the need for environmental mitigation.

One of the best sites, according to Snider, is the former Sears store. It’s private and would require a sale that would impact the city’s overall budget.

The complete list of proposed sites is scheduled to be released this week.

