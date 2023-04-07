Police union sacks office manager accused of drug trafficking

The San Jose Police Officers' Association said it has terminated its civilian executive director following an internal investigation into federal drug charges against her.

Joanne Segovia, 64, of San Jose, was charged with attempting to illegally import a form of fentanyl using her personal and office computers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

An outside investigator will examine the extent that union resources were used, the SJPOA said in a statement Friday.

The investigator, who has not yet been named, will look into the union's internal controls for "any changes that could have identified the alleged conduct sooner," union president Sean Pritchard said in the statement.

KTVU has learned the search for an external investigator has been narrowed to two people, who are non locals with national experience in conducting these types of investigations. Background checks are being done and a selection could come in the next week.

Will Edelman, an attorney representing Segovia, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The union said the independent investigation will include a review of the collection and expenditure of union dues and political action committee receipts and expenditures.

Segovia worked for the union since 2003, a spokesman said.

Her alleged activities were uncovered during an ongoing U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation into a network that was shipping controlled substances into the Bay Area from abroad, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

KTVU's Jesse Gary contributed to this story.