SJPD arrest son, husband in 2 separate homicides

San Jose police announced on Monday two separate arrests: In one case, a son allegedly killed his father, in the other, a husband allegedly killed his wife.

In the most recent death, the father was found dead on March 18 at 6:36 a.m. in the 2500 block of Fontaine Road. He is the city's 6th homicide victim this year.

Police said they followed clues and found the son at a nearby motel. He was arrested on homicide charges.

In the second case, police arrested 46-year-old Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo of San Jose in the March 14 homicide of his wife in the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop.

The motive and circumstances of both homicides are still under investigation, police said.