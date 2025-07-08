SJPD arrest police officer after sisters report sex assault allegations

article

San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of one of their own on multiple felony sexual assault charges stemming from allegations reported by two sisters roughly 13 years ago.

Police Chief Paul Joseph said Officer Saul Duran was arrested on Monday after two adult sisters came forward on June 18 to report sexual assault allegations from 2008 and 2012.

Joseph said at the time, Duran was volunteering for the Santa Clara County DA's Parent Project, which taught best practices for raising children. Duran was volunteering for the job, but he was a patrol officer at the time. Officials explained he was actually fired back then from his volunteer job for spending too much time with some participants.

The sisters were 14 and 15 at the time.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the charges against Duran stem from one sister, but not the other. The second sister was of an age that did not fall under the law.

Specifically, Duran was charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious acts of a 14- and 15-year-old.

Joseph did not elaborate on the allegations and efforts to immediately reach Duran were not successful.

Duran posted $250,000 bail and will be formally arraigned on Aug. 27.

Duran was hired by SJPD in 2003.

He has since been placed on leave.

This is the second San Jose police officer to be arrested this summer.

Timothy Faye, a 22-year veteran of SJPD, was charged with allegedly firing his gun while drunk inside his home.

At a court hearing on June 26, Faye explained that his alcohol use was at the core of his actions.

San Jose police currently have nine police officers on the Commission of Peace Officer Standards and Training's decertification list.

Joseph said he submitted Duran's name to this list.