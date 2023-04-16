Pedestrian in San Jose hit-and-run dies weeks after crash

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man weeks after he was struck while crossing the street.

On March 22 around 6:30 p.m., a man at East Santa Clara Street and South 10th Street was struck by a car that allegedly ran a red light. Authorities said they eventually recovered the car, a 1999 silver Toyota sedan, and discovered that it had been previously reported as stolen.

The man was taken to a local hospital and died Thursday.

Authorities said his death is the sixth fatal collision, seventh traffic death, and fifth pedestrian death of 2023.

FOR MORE: San Jose hit-and-run collision leaves bicyclist with life-threatening injuries

Officials described the suspect only as "possibly an adult male" and had no additional information.

The victim's identity hasn't been released pending notification of next of kin.