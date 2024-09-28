SJSU's women's volleyball opponent forfeits match

article

The Boise State women’s volleyball team announced Friday that it will forfeit Saturday’s match against San Jose State.

The school did not give a reason for dropping the match in San Jose. Only a brief statement was posted on the website.

"Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force," the statement said.

The NCAA is facing a lawsuit for Title IX violations. San Jose State University women's volleyball team is mentioned in the lawsuit, as one of their players is a plaintiff.

In a statement to KTVU, San Jose State University also did not give a reason why their opponents forfeited Saturday's game.

"We are operating our program under the regulations of both the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference. Our student athletes are in full compliance with NCAA rules and regulations. San José State volleyball did not play its scheduled home match against Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit for Boise State in conference play," the school said.

While no specifics were provided by either team, Idaho Gov. Brad Little praised Boise State's team for not participating in Saturday's game in a tweet.

Boise State is the second team to opt out of playing against SJSU. Earlier this month, Southern Utah was participating in the Santa Clara Tournament but only played against two of three opponents, choosing not to play against SJSU.

"The Southern Utah University volleyball team has opted to compete in just two non-conference games at the Santa Clara Tournament this weekend," the school said in a statement to OutKick at the time.

"The Thunderbirds are eager to make the most of these matches and continue building momentum for a successful season. Southern Utah has informed the tournament directors and opposing teams of this decision, and we wish them well with the remainder of their respective seasons."

Boise State is 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

KTVU and FOX News contributed to this report.