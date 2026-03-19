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Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS opening Walnut Creek store

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Published  March 19, 2026 12:58pm PDT
Walnut Creek
KTVU FOX 2
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The Brief

    • SKIMS is set to open a new retail location in Walnut Creek at Broadway Plaza, taking over multiple former storefronts.
    • The brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede, is known for its inclusive shapewear and is valued at $5 billion.
    • The Walnut Creek store will mark SKIMS’ second Bay Area location, with a late summer opening anticipated.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. - Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and apparel brand, SKIMS, is opening a new store location in Walnut Creek.

Prime Broadway Plaza location

The store will be located at Broadway Plaza, taking over the former Janie and Jack and Makers Market spaces, along with a portion of the former Louis Vuitton space, according to the property group.

"We are thrilled to welcome SKIMS to Broadway Plaza," said Tracy Dietlein, senior marketing manager for the shopping center.

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Opening timeline

What's next:

An official opening date has not been announced. However, Dietlein said they are anticipating a late summer opening.

About SKIMS

The backstory:

Founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede, SKIMS is known for its inclusive shapewear and apparel. The company is valued at $5 billion, according to The New York Times.

Bay Area expansion

Local perspective:

The Walnut Creek store will be SKIMS’ second brick-and-mortar store in the Bay Area, joining an existing store in Palo Alto. The company currently has 18 stores across the United States.

The Source: Broadway Plaza Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek