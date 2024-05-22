Skydiver recovers phone after it fell from his pocket at 12,000 feet

A skydiver managed to recover his phone without a scratch after it fell from his pocket at 12,000 feet in Zephyrhills in late March.

Frank Carballido, a content creator who regularly shares footage from his skydiving adventures, captured the video showing the moment the phone slipped from his pocket as he and another skydiver were performing a mid-air trick.

Carballido documented how he found his phone using the ‘find my device’ feature that provided him with coordinates. He followed the coordinates, which led him to a wooded area where he managed to recover his phone.

The skydiver told Storyful the phone was a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in a Deerlamn case.

