Slow down! New 15 mph speed limits near Oakland schools

If you're driving in Oakland, make sure to slow down near the schools.

The city on Thursday set up new speed limits near certain campuses.

Fifteen miles per hour is now the speed limit around Garfield Elementary on Foothill Boulevard, where there have been several tragic crashes and pedestrian deaths.

In October 2019, a 45-year-old woman was killed, and a 4-year-old girl seriously injured when they were struck by a car in the crosswalk of Foothill and 22nd Avenue.

Earlier that same year, a 6-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver, as he crossed the street with his mom and uncle, at Foothill and 26th Avenue. His mother and uncle were also hit.

It's the first Oakland school to have these new slower zones.

But by August when the new school year starts, Oakland wants to install these slower zones, near nine other neighborhood schools.

By the end of this year, Oakland's Department of Transportation wants to add the 15 mph zones near at least 20 schools in the city.

Here are the list of 10 schools that will be in the city's slow zone.