Small plane crash lands into Sonoma County vineyard

A small aircraft made an emergency landing into the middle of a vineyard Saturday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

The crash landing happened around 3:25 p.m. after the Santa Rosa Airport Tower reported a Cessna 172 had engine failure, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Crews were initially told the plane was going to attempt a landing near the Windsor Gold Course. When the tower was unable to reach the pilot on the radio, they used an emergency helicopter to locate the crashed plane.

Eventually the aircraft was found in the middle of a vineyard in the 9000 block of Eastside Road in Windsor.

The pilot of the Cessna was uninjured, authorities said.

Deputies contacted the NTSB to investigate the incident.