Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sonoma County crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night in Sonoma County.

The motorcyclist was on Highway 128 about a mile northeast of Geyserville when it crashed.

The CHP helicopter reached the rider who had major injuries, and was airlifted to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville.

Photos from the scene show rescue crews carrying the rider on a stretcher.

There is no update on what led to the crash and whether anyone else was involved.

