Small plane crashes after departing Livermore airport

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Livermore
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance article

LIVERMORE, Calif. - A small aircraft crashed Saturday evening after departing Livermore Municipal Airport, according to federal officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft BE35 crashed in a field shortly after departing the airport around 5 p.m.

Authorities said only the pilot was on board, and their current condition is unknown.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.