Small plane crashes after departing Livermore airport
article
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A small aircraft crashed Saturday evening after departing Livermore Municipal Airport, according to federal officials.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft BE35 crashed in a field shortly after departing the airport around 5 p.m.
Authorities said only the pilot was on board, and their current condition is unknown.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.