Small plane crashes in rural Monterey County

Two people were injured on Sunday when their plane crashed in a rural area of Monterey County.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 9:40 a.m. that the plane had crashed east of Miller Canyon near Laurel Spring Road in a wooded area south of Carmel Valley, according to a department statement.

A California Highway Patrol aircraft responded to the scene of the crash and found the wreckage and the two occupants, who were able to walk away from the crash and call for help.

A CalFire helicopter was called to the scene and was able to lift the pilot and passenger to safety. The two were then dropped off at a ground location where they were transferred to an ambulance and taken to a hospital for treatment of what were determined to be minor injuries.

The pilot reported to authorities that the plane had taken off from Salinas Municipal Airport earlier that morning for a sightseeing trip, according to the sheriff’s department. The pilot also said that they noticed fuel leaking from the plane before it crashed.