Smash and grab at East Bay jewelry store, suspects at large

article

An East Bay jewelry store was robbed Friday evening, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., St. Andrew Jewelers at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was targeted by three masked robbers who entered the store and "smashed several cases with hammers."

The robbers stole multiple items of jewelry, police said.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects were gone. Officials said there was a car waiting outside for the robbers that they allegedly escaped in.

None of the store employees were physically harmed, according to officials.

The dollar amount of the jewelry stolen is still being assessed, officials said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can anonymously report to the Concord Police Department at (925) 603-5836.