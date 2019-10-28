Expand / Collapse search

Smoke blankets the Bay Area; many complain of smell, tasting ash

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
KTVU FOX 2
The Glen Cove Fire burning at the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo. Oct. 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke blanketed the Bay Area again on Monday, as smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and a smelly marsh fire in Solano County, filtered down to faraway cities.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued yet another Spare the Air Alert for Monday, adding that smoke and ash are beginning to filter down to the surface. 

Spots including Berkeley Aquatic Park, Laney College in Oakland, San Pablo and Concord all had unhealthy for sensitive groups readings, according to data provided by the district. 

District spokeswoman Kristine Roselius said there will be spikes of worse and better air quality throughout the day depending on the wind. As for the smelly smoke, Roselius said that was coming from a marshland fire in the Suisun area in Solano County.

Why does the smoke smell so bad?

"It's got a lot of organic material, and it smells different than a wildfire," she said. 

Roselius expected the smoke from the Kincade Fire to blow in over the Bay Area later in the afternoon. 

On social media, people chimed in from Oakand to Palo Alto saying they felt and tasted the smoke. 

