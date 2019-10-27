article

That's not rain, it's falling ash!

Because of the Kincade Fire raging in Sonoma County and fierce winds carryng debris, smoke and ash blanketed the region and beyond.

A weather monitor at the Sonoma County Airport thought all the gunk was rain.

But the National Weather Service quickly clarified that discrepancy.

"If you're checking weather conditions in Sonoma, the airport is incorrectly reporting rain," the National Weather Service tweeted at 8 a.m. Sunday. "It's obviously not raining, but most likely particulate matter interfering with the sensor."

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said on Sunday that the air was "good to moderate" in the Bay Area despite the raging Kincade Fire because the winds were actually pushing the smoke out of the region.

However the district said crews were monitoring the air quality because of the Vallejo fire.

Advertisement

Kincade Fire in Sonoma County scorches 30,000 acres

Historic Soda Rock Winery engulfed in flames

Resources for Sonoma County evacuees

Smaller fires in Contra Costa County

Vallejo fires shut down Carquinez Bridge

960,000 customers left in dark

Wildfires and shutoffs by the numbers