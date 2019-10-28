Vallejo declares 'water emergency' as a result of fires, PG&E shutoff

article

The city of Vallejo has issued a mandatory water conservation notice because of the PG&E power shutoff over the weekend, which impacted the city's ability to pump raw water for treatment.

In a statement blasted to residents on Sunday, the city manager's office said that outdoor water use, like watering the plants, is forbidden and residents were strongly encouraged to reduce indoor use — including bathing and flushing the toilet, the Vallejo Times Herald reported.

Fearing the historic winds that could topple power lines and spark fires, PG&E had turned off power to 960,000 customers over the weekend, including 25,000 in Solano County, where Vallejo sits.

Because of the power outage that includes City Hall, the pumping station is unable to treat water, thus limiting the amount of available water to residents, the city manager's office told the Times. Because of the outage, city crews also don't have access to well water until the power can get turned on.

The Times reported that the city manager's office suggested residents buy bottled water or obtain free water at the emergency station at 900 Fairgrounds Drive.

That's what 39-year-old Vallejo resident, Marlena Ryan, is planning to do, as she stays home with her five children on Monday, trying to keep them safe from the haze and smoke that is blanketing her surroundings.

"I'm just shocked," she said, adding that she will indeed heed the water warning. "The fact that this happened because of the PG&E shutdown is really disturbing."

The “wind event” declared is expected to be over on Monday, and PG&E has promised to restore power within 48 hours. A second wind event is expected on Tuesday into Wednesday and the utility could turn off power again, for the fourth time this season.

In addition, Vallejo City Manager Greg Nyhoff declared a state of emergency for the city, not only because of the power shutoff but because crews battled an intense 200-acre fire on Sunday, which shut down the Carquinez Bridge for hours.

The fire was about 90 percent contained on Sunday evening, but it destroyed or damaged several buildings at the Cal Maritime Academy. It was just one of nearly a dozen fires in California, including the largest, the Kincade Fire, still raging in Sonoma County.

The declaration will allow Vallejo access to state money to help city leaders increase staff and resources to deal with firefighting efforts and the power outages.