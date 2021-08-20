Expand / Collapse search

Smoke from wildfires causing bad Bay Area air

SAN FRANCISCO - Another Spare the Air alert is in effect for the Bay Area on Friday, as the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. 

That means wood burning is illegal and anyone who is sensitive to smoke should stay indoors as much as possible.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District says yellow and orange conditions on the air map could affect children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory conditions.

All this bad air is coming from smoke coming from wildfires in Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

For days, there has been a marine layer hovering over the Bay Area, protecting everyone from smoke particles.

But experts say that is changing this week...

"There's so much smoke out over the ocean that we've had onshore flow that's helped to clean things out for the last few days," said Aaron Richardson of the air quality district. "But we think that onshore flow is now going to be loaded with smoke from the wildfires that will bring smoke inwards."


If it gets to a dangerous level, experts say a normal cloth mask will not protect you. It's in your best interest to wear an N95.

