DoorDash offers free services for SNAP recipients amid government shutdown

DoorDash is launching an "Emergency Food Response" in cooperation with its more than 300 food bank, food pantry and community organization partners. The response will include free delivery for its Project DASH program, and will waive delivery and service fees for an estimated 300,000 additional orders for SNAP recipients throughout the month of November. The company said it is expected to deliver the equivalent of an estimated 1 million meals next month.



DoorDash is launching an "Emergency Food Response" amid the government’s prolonged shutdown, offering SNAP recipients free delivery and waived service fees just as federal assistance is scheduled to run dry.

The San Francisco-based company announced on Sunday that it was launching the response in cooperation with its more than 300 food bank, food pantry and community organization partners, which are an integral part of the company’s Project DASH.

"No one should go hungry in America – period," said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. "Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash, and we’re stepping up alongside leading grocers and retailers to help bridge the gap. We know this is a stopgap, not a solution. But doing nothing simply isn’t an option."

Through the project, DoorDash makes deliveries to customers on behalf of food banks and pantries throughout the country, helping people to get their essentials "more conveniently, more accessibly, and without stigma."

DoorDash users who have a SNAP or EBT linked to their profile can shop on DoorDash at Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Ahold Delhaize brands, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans and have their delivery and service fees waived on one order

The company said it is expected to deliver the equivalent of an estimated 1 million meals next month.

"The food security of millions of people who rely on SNAP is at dire risk," said Eric Mitchell, President of the Alliance to End Hunger. "We know that the only viable solution is to ensure SNAP benefits are being delivered in full to those in need of food assistance as soon as possible. We are thankful for the part that companies and organizations across the country like DoorDash can do to try to fill the gap, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure SNAP is restored and protected quickly and fully."

As part of its response, DoorDash will also donate fresh food, shelf-stable items, and household essentials from DashMart locations to local food banks.

DoorDash called upon food banks and organizations interested in participating in its response or Project DASH to contact projectdash@doordash.com.

Individuals were advised to support the the Feeding America network or their local food bank.