Sneak preview of The Monkey King opera in San Francisco

The world premiere of The Monkey King at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco takes place on Friday.

And on Wednesday night, KTVU was allowed to take a sneak preview of the final dress rehearsal.

Many Chinese-Americans first heard about the adventures of the Monkey King, a beloved, mythical character in Chinese literature, as a child.

The creators said this opera offers a look into Chinese culture with a message of hope for everyone.

It features acrobatics, martial arts, and action sequences with big fights.

"It's like a marvel movie put onto the stage. It's unlike anything anyone has seen before," said David Henry Hwang, who wrote the text to the Monkey King opera.

The story is based on a classical novel about how Buddhism came to China from India.

The Monkey King is commonly portrayed in Chinese opera.

Now with this production, he debuts in a major American opera.

The artists sing in English.

The audience will see subtitles both in Chinese and English.

The music is a blend of eastern and western influences that is described as being uniquely its own sound.

It's music with a message delivered through the Monkey King's journey.



"What makes this opera timely is what does it mean to have power, what does it mean to be powerful," said Huang Ruo, the composer who's from Guangzhou, China.

He said it's a dream come true being able to share the stories he heard as a child through his musical compositions.

He wants to bring brightness into a world that's struggling with darkness.

"There are wars going on. There are many, many difficulties and suffering," said Huang Ruo,"The entire world needs a positive message."

The majority of the cast and creative team are artists of Asian descent.

The costumes drew from historical influences, yet they're also modern and bold.



They're created by Anita Yavich, originally from Hong Kong.



She wanted to create designs that reflected the qualities of the Monkey King: arrogant, mischievous, rebellious and yet, he's an underdog .

The Monkey King is portrayed in three ways: a singer, an acrobatic dancer and a puppet.

"I hope the audience will feel a deep connection with him," said Yavich. "I hope this opera brings hope. People who think there are things iwe're never able to achieve. And the Monkey King is an example of you can make something happen."

The Monkey King opera runs through Nov. 30.

The creators hope this production will bring audiences on a memorable journey.

