Snow covers parts of the Bay Area: photos

Snow dusted several Bay Area peaks as a cold front moved through the region.

New video from Mount Hamilton in the South Bay showed snow falling on the mountain Tuesday afternoon at about 4,200 feet near the summit. Some visitors headed up the mountain in search of snow, tossing snowballs and taking in the rare sight.

As of the latest check, the road to the summit remained open, though conditions were slippery.

Snow was also visible on peaks in the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County as the latest round of weather systems passed through.

In the North Bay, a small amount of snow fell and stuck near Mount Saint Helena at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, at about 2,700 feet in elevation. The snowfall drew local residents to higher elevations to play in the snow.

While driving in snowy conditions can be challenging, some residents said they felt prepared.

"It has to get pretty deep before it’s honestly dangerous for most vehicles. It’s really just driver error that creates all the problems," said Mari Austad, a Calistoga resident.

"People up there are pretty seasoned. They’re pretty experienced, so, I mean, most people have the proper vehicles for it — all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive," said Kevin Sheedy of Angwin.

Heavy rain also caused flooding along Sonoma Creek. The intersection of highways 121 and 12 in Schellville flooded again after back-to-back days of heavy rain.

A family plays in the snow on Mount Saint Helena at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. Feb. 17, 2026

A small amount of snow fell and stuck near Mount Saint Helena at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. Feb. 17, 2026

A family walks in the snow on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County. Feb. 17, 2026

A girl scoops up snow on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County. Feb. 17, 2026