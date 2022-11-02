More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way

While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra.

Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend.

The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as 3,500 feet Wednesday morning, and drivers were surprised when they were stuck in a hail storm, officials said.

Metereologist Steve Paulson said the rain and snow should fall Saturday into Monday.

