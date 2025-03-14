Snow reported in parts of Bay Area

article

It's not every day that Bay Area residents come across snow in the region, but some people in Solano County did just that.

CHP-Solano poked fun at the weather phenomenon, saying an officer encountered a "mysterious white substance."

The area of Mix Canyon Road about 8 miles northwest of Vacaville saw a light dusting of snow. The snow did result in a pickup truck getting stuck in the roadway.

No injuries were reported in the snafu.

"In all seriousness, regardless of what type of inclement weather you are driving in, remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and designate a sober driver," CHP officials said.

Snow was also reported in the foothills near Livermore.

Higher elevations near Mines Road also experienced some snowfall Thursday night.