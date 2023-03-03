Snow survey reveals one of California's deepest measurements

The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is one of the deepest on record, state water officials said Friday.

The third snowpack survey of the winter found snow had a depth of 116.5 inches at Phillips Station along Highway 50.

That measurement is 170% of the historical average for March at this testing site.

"This last week brought a significant amount of rain and snow statewide, especially in the southern and central Sierra Nevada," said Sean de Guzman, chief of surveys for the California Department of Water Resources. "This snowpack actually rivals 1982 and1983, which is the largest snowpack on record."

California relies on mountain snow for about a third of the state's water.

Half of the state is no longer in drought conditions, other officials determined yesterday. Just three months ago, almost the entire state was in drought.