The snowiest day for the 2023-24 winter season didn't occur in winter, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab. Instead, it happened in the latter half of spring, with May 5 seeing the snowiest day.

Officials at the snow lab say a storm on May 5 dropped at least 26.4 inches of snow, beating second-place March 3 by 2.6 inches.

Officials call it a "nice change of pace to an over-performing storm for the season."