Solano County lets COVID-19 patients return to work faster than CDC suggests

Solano County's health department is issuing new guidelines that conflict with the CDC's guidance about when employees who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work.

The county currently says that people who test positive for COVID-19 msy return to work after 10 days of isolation, even if they have lingering symptoms.

The county health officer said that such patients would no longer be contagious at that point.

That guidance is not in line with CDC recommendations, which say that people with more serious cases can be contagious for up to 20 days.

Solano County has had 3,884 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the county's records. There were 171 active cases, including 42 patients who were hospitalized, on Thursday.