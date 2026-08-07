Sold-out Outside Lands kicks off at Golden Gate Park

The Brief Outside Lands is officially underway at Golden Gate Park, bringing crowds to the sold-out music festival.



Outside Lands is officially underway at Golden Gate Park, bringing crowds to the sold-out music festival.

Some of the bigger acts include: Charli xcx, the Strokes and Rüfüs Du Sol, Turnstile, The xx and Modest Mouse.

Organizers shared details on the diverse experiences set up throughout the park this year, which include 12 local vintage stores.

Allen Scott, president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and co-founder of Outside Lands, praised the festival's iconic venue.

"We start with this beautiful park, it’s magical, the best festival location in the world," Scott said. "But we have different festival elements out here."

Among the returning features is Grass Lands, now in its seventh year. The space aims to highlight cannabis culture by bringing 35 premium brands into a dedicated consumption area.

The festival is also bringing back City Hall, offering attendees the opportunity to tie the knot or renew their vows. The tradition began in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Winter of Love, commemorating the first same-sex marriage ceremonies held at San Francisco City Hall.