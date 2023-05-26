Some Lake Tahoe campgrounds remain closed for the Memorial Day weekend

Record-breaking snowfall is to blame for a number of Lake Tahoe campgrounds closed for the Memorial Day weekend.

"What we've had to do was postpone some of the openings of our campgrounds around the Tahoe and Donner Lakes areas just because of the snowpack," said Bradley Cheshire, a spokesperson for California State Parks. "We're just now being able to get into some of those areas and kind of assess the damage."

Many hiking trails in the Lake Tahoe area are also closed this weekend. Visitors planning a holiday hike in the Sierra should check ahead before heading up to the mountains and