Some major stores using body cameras to prevent theft

A popular group of department stores is taking new action to fight retail crime.

Some employees of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods are now wearing police-like body cameras in an effort to stop rampant theft.

The parent company of those stores, TJX, Is hoping the cameras will help deescalate incidents.

The cameras will be worn specifically by loss prevention associates.

In a survey by the National Retail Federation last year, 35% of major chains said they were researching body cameras for crime prevention.

TJX finance chief John Klinger disclosed the body-camera initiative on an earnings call last month, CNN reported.

"It’s almost like a de-escalation, where people are less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped," he said.

One TJ Maxx retail worker in Florida told CNN that body cameras were "just for show" and their presence did not make employees feel any safer.

The job of these security workers "was to just stand there with the tactical vest labeled ‘security,’ and the camera mounted on the vest," said the employee. "It feels like the implementation of this program with the cameras isn’t meant to achieve anything, but rather just something the company can point to" to say it is improving security.

