Some Novato residents opposed to living among homeless housed in hotels

A state program to put homeless people in motels during the pandemic has morphed into something bigger- permanent shelters.

And in Novato, one proposal is drawing a lot of attention.

"The community is really pretty riled up about this," said Novato Mayor Denise Athas, prior to Tuesday evening's City Council meeting, which drew its largest virtual audience ever.

Inn Marin, a 70-room motel in the Ignacio area of south Novato, is being eyed for conversion to a long-term homeless haven.

Marin County Supervisors had a meeting Tuesday morning and voted unanimously to move forward with negotiations on the property, currently priced at $18 million. On pandemic-related sheltering, cities have no veto power and the normal planning and review processes don't apply.

"In this case, we don't really have a say in it," said Athas, "and we were pretty much informed about it only a couple of weeks ago."

Project Homekey, run by the state, allocates hundreds of millions of federal dollars to alleviate homelessness during the spread of COVID-19.

Three Marin County property owners expressed willingness to sell: the Inn Marin, another motel in Corte Madera, plus an office building in San Rafael.

Together they would add just over 100 homeless beds.

"Truth be told, we should have moved faster a long time ago," said one caller to the county meeting, expressing support for the Inn Marin conversion. "We need each community to do a part, and all of us need to step up and open our hearts and minds to provide safe housing for all."

But many Novato residents believe it already provides a disproportionate share of homeless services, compared to communities in central and southern Marin County.

Non-profit Homeward Bound runs a successful shelter, job training and transitional housing program in the Hamilton neighborhood, only a few miles from the proposed new site.

The neighborhood nearest Inn Marin is marshaling opposition, but getting a late start.

"We live a few blocks from the motel property and we got a letter last night on our doorstep from a neighbor," said Kelsey Chao, a resident of Pointe Marin, the development a short distance from the motel.

Pointe Marin has several hundred homes and apartments, ranging from senior housing to luxury homes.

Many residents feel blindsided learning about the Inn Marin transformation so late.

"It seems like it's a 'spend the money really quickly before it disappears' initiative," said Chao, "and it's alarming to have it so close to a family neighborhood and not know what we're getting because questions haven't been answered."

At both Zoom meetings, Marin County staff admitted the rushed process was regrettable but explained the federal funds expire at year's end.

"I don't want it in my neighborhood and I wonder if you would either," said one commenter by phone, among hundreds who wrote-in and called to one or both meetings.

"What measures will you take to make sure drugs, violence and Covid doesn't spread right into our community?" demanded another caller.

They were assured the facility will have counseling and full-time security.

For the first year, it will offer supportive services aimed at transitioning people into stable housing.

After that, individuals will be able to stay indefinitely.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic and these people are suffering and we cannot just leave them," implored another caller.

Other participants wondered what would become of Rickey's, a restaurant that operates inside the Inn Marin motel.

"We hope for the best, we were taken aback like everyone else, and found out two days ago too," said Rickey's Manager Susan Anderson.

At a downtown Novato park where homeless people are living, the project is a big topic too.

"There's a lot more homeless people than the 70 rooms," said homeless camper Jason Sarris.

"But if it gets people off the streets before the holidays and he rain, it's a good start and better than what they've done in the past."

Novato's council, after two hours of public comment, criticized the Inn Marin location as too close to a residential area.

Officials are also concerned about losing more than $300,000 in hotel-related taxes if the Inn closes.

But ultimately, members noted they cannot block the project, only try to influence it with more organizing and community input.

Marin County's vote on the purchase is scheduled for Nov. 17, only three weeks away.

Supervisor Judy Arnold, who represents Novato on the board, voted with the majority to keep the idea afloat.

Some municipalities have rejected the state money rather than be bound by the restrictive terms.

Others, such as Milpitas, have threatened to sue their county if a homeless facility is imposed without community input.

Debora Villalon is a reporter for KTVU. Email Debora at debora.villalon@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter@DeboraKTVU