Some Oakland students under quarantine after positive COVID tests

Several students in the Oakland Unified School District are under a 10-day quarantine at home, after some of their classmates tested positive for COVID-19.

A classroom of students at Montclair Elementary School were ordered to stay home as a precaution after the district said a total of five positive cases of the virus were reported this week.

Another group of students at Oakland High School are also under quarantine, after nine positive cases were reported at that school.

It's not clear how many students or teachers were in the affected classroom, but Alameda County requires quarantines if a single class has three or more cases of the virus.

Montclair Elementary now plans to keep all students in small groups when they're outside of their classrooms as a precaution.

The concern is possible exposure to an infected person when students have their masks down while eating during lunch and snack time.

So how did this happen?

The district said that contact tracing showed the five people who got sick at the elementary school did not get the virus from each other at school.

"So far we haven't seen any cases that are community transmitted in our schools," district spokesman John Sasaki said at a public meeting.

The students sent home for the next 10 days are working with their teachers online

Advertisement

The district has a dashboard on its website, showing each school and the number of cases being reported, which is updated once a week.