Son charged with killing father, leaving him in Hayward Dumpster

A 25-year-old Hayward man was charged with allegedly fatally shooting his father, who was found disposed of in a Dumpster last week, according to prosecutors.

A murder charge with an enhancement for use of a firearm, and an additional enhancement for great bodily injury, was filed against David Sanchez on Tuesday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

At about 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, officers were sent to a warehouse in the 2000 block of American Avenue for a welfare check on David and his father Hector Sanchez, 58.

Family members got concerned after the elder Sanchez did not show up to work that day and was not answering his cellphone, according to police.

Officers learned that David was on probation with a search clause.

Neither of the men were inside the warehouse, but officers said they found evidence of a deadly shooting.

On Oct. 24, Oakland police nabbed Sanchez for an unrelated investigation and then told Hayward officers that based on statements he allegedly made while in custody, they should check on his father.

Sanchez reportedly revealed the location of his father's body, which was found in a dumpster in the 33000 block of Central Avenue in Union City.

"This tragic taking of a life mirrors research that shows the presence of a gun significantly increases the risk of death or serious injury in cases of domestic violence," said District Attorney Pamela Price. "In this case, a father is dead allegedly at the hands of his own son."

Prosecutors said that if convicted of all charges, David faces up to 35 years to life in state prison.

This was Hayward's 13th homicide this year, according to police.