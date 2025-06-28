2025 SF Pride weekend kicks off with Trans March, Rainbow Lasers display

The Brief San Francisco's LGBTQ community kicks off Pride Weekend 2025 with the annual Trans March and a Rainbow Lasers display. The march is considered one of the largest trans events in the world, and took place amid what advocates call an unprecedented assault on the rights of the LGBTQ community. Rainbow Lasers will be on along Market Street from sunset to sunrise through Monday morning. The pride celebration culminates with the Pride Parade on Sunday.



San Francisco is literally beaming with pride.

The city's LGBTQ community kicked off Pride Weekend 2025 on Friday night with the annual Trans March and a Rainbow Lasers display.

The march is considered one of the largest trans events in the world and took place amid what advocates call an unprecedented assault on the rights of the LGBTQ community.

It was both a "party" and a "protest."

Despite this dark time, the city is shining bright with a Rainbow Lasers display on Market Street, stretching for four miles.

Illuminate, a non-profit that is also behind the Bay Bridge lights, puts on this display.

What they're saying:

Organizers say this is the fourth year it's a part of the celebration.

Earlier on Friday evening, there was a huge turnout for the Trans March.

"When trans rights are under attack, stand up and fight back," chanted thousands of marchers who filled the streets.

Resistance and revelry were also on full display on the Friday of Pride weekend.

"I think all Americans would agree that life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness is for everyone," said Shonda O'Neal, who participated in the march.

Members of the LGBTQ community said Pride events are about visibility and having a voice.

"It's a sense of coming together and supporting each other as we tell our stories," said Sonia Thacher, a marcher from Berkeley.

Members of the group, El-La for Trans-Latina, wore what they describe as angel wings: blue for transgender men and pink for transgender women.

"If you have somebody around you who's transgender, just spread love, support, don't judge because you don't know how many fights this person has to become who that person is," said Mimi Menendez who wore "angel wings."

Fights the transgender community say include policies from President Trump's administration.

They said legislation targeting issues such as trans healthcare is concerning.

Before the march, there was live entertainment at Mission Dolores Park celebrating San Francisco as a beacon of trans liberation – a safe place – according to organizers.

"I'm from Iowa City originally. I came to San Francisco to transition basically. I feel more at home here," said Shayna Ghram-Kaiser.

Among the marchers were parents of transgender children.

"I have a trans child. I'm here to fight for my child's rights and for all trans people out there," said Sarah Lau of Oakland.

The Lights Will Shine:

As for the Rainbow Lasers, they will be on along Market Street from sunset to sunrise through Monday morning.

The pride celebration culminates with the Pride Parade on Sunday.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

Featured article