Sonoma County is defending its decision to halt any new reopenings

Sonoma County is defending its decision to halt any new re-openings, even though it has state clearance to do so.

Haircutting and church services are going to have to wait 10 to 14 more days to resume.

While the county has only had 4 COVID deaths, it has tallied 200 new cases in the past two weeks.

Additionally, patients are sicker than previously, with more of them in the hospital and on ventilators.

"The governor is focused on the whole state, we're concerned about our county," said Public Health spokesman Rohish Lal.

Lal notes, the doubling of cases cannot be explained by an increase in testing.

The new cases are clusters that indicate infection is spreading.

"What we're seeing mostly is someone who has a positive case and we interview their contacts and we find more cases, and then we interview their contacts and we find even more cases," said Lal.

Local officials hit the brakes soon after Governor Newsom gave Sonoma and dozens of other counties clearance to re-open more sectors.

"We were excited about what Gavin Newsom said, surprised and excited," said Steve Marshall, lead pastor at Santa Rosa Christian Church.

The ministry, like so many places of worship, will rejoice when people are in the pews again- with physical distance.

"We have about 300 capacity in our sanctuary so we could use 25 percent of that and we have a courtyard so we could also be outdoors," said Marshall.

In many counties, churches will be holding their first modified services this Sunday, but not Sonoma, even with the state's blessing.

Sonoma officials want time to assess their last revision, only a few days ago, allowing outdoor dining with precautions.

Faith leaders have challenged officials: how would outdoor worship be any different?

"It's frustrating knowing that restaurants are opening up, said Marshall.

"We've asked, 'what if we serve food, then can we meet outside as churches?' because it does seem confusing and subjective and arbitrary."

Sonoma County also trails neighboring Napa and Solano counties in allowing hair services at salons and barber shops again.

Elected leaders are hearing from constituents who both criticize their caution, and applaud it.

"This is a public health issue, I can't just be a politician and say you're a winner, you're a loser, you're important, you're not," said Supervisor James Gore, acknowledging the competing pressures on board members.

But he insists the health metrics approved by supervisors can't be abandoned and notes supervisors are briefed daily by Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

"These are not political decisions, it should be based on public health criteria, and our criteria is spiking," said Gore.

At the same time, he realizes there are inconsistencies.

"If we say no to a church that wants 100 people inside, and over there Walmart has 300 people inside, then you have a problem."

Gore prefers a risk-assessment model, rather than essential versus non-essential distinctions.

"If you can do it safely with distancing and hygiene, then do it, whether you're a church, a restaurant, or a yoga studio, and that's how we should look at it."

Gore and Dr. Mase spent time on a Zoom call Wednesday with 70 local religious leaders, who challenged why their congregations are still banned.

"When you're able to pray together there is a different dynamic," said Marshall, who noted live-stream church services are no substitute for being assembled.

"It is not the same and we long to be back together," said Marshall. "There's definitely a missing ingredient when we can't be in each other's presence."