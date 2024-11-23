Sonoma County: Two people die after floodwaters hit during atmospheric river conditions

Two people have now died as severe floodwaters hit in Sonoma County since an atmospheric river began dumping water on the West Coast, KTVU has confirmed.

The first person was found around 8:50 a.m. near the area of Piner Creek near Centurion Drive, when a passerby walking along the Piner Creek Trail spotted them. Crews arrived on scene to find a man dead in the creek just before 9 a.m. His body was recovered from the water, the Santa Rosa County Fire Department said.

The death is being investigated by a detective with the Violent Crimes Investigations Team because authorities cannot yet confirm how the man died, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. He is described as a white man believed to be in his mid-60s. His identity may be released after his next of kin have been notified.

The Sonomy Couny Coroner's office is currently investigating the exact cause and time of his death.

A second person was found dead inside a flooded vehicle in Guerneville on Saturday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Highway 116 near Mays Canyon Road after a report of a car submerged in floodwaters around 11:29 a.m. A fellow motorist spotted the car and called it in.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Road closed sign ahead of the roadway where a man died after being submerged in floodwaters (Photo courtesy of Sonoma County Sheriff)

First responders arrived to find a man behind the wheel of the submerged vehicle; they attempted to revive him but he was declared dead at the scene. Officials are unsure how long the car was submerged before it was spotted.

Photos from the scene show the Sonoma County Fire District responding along with a jet ski to navigate floodwaters.

This is a developing story. KTVU has a crew headed to the scene, and we will share further updates as they are gathered.